The enemy — this virus that we do not know and expect so much of — is claiming victims in every quarter. The most vulnerable among us are at greatest risk. The elderly lady who I most worry for is liberty. These walls that we hoist are necessary. These steps that we take are prudent.
But precedent is a dangerous thing. Politicians, those craven souls that seek to be heard over all others, will not consider the damage that they do to the Republic. When this fire is reduced to embers — and it will be — let us not have a government that can order us into our homes, destroy our businesses and cordon our travel without our assent.
If this is our path, we should write laws specific to the moment. If our congress is incapable of doing so in a timely fashion, we should remove those members that impede the process. Lives and liberty are at stake.
Do not reduce individual liberty to the whim of politicians chasing pictures of virtue.
Duane Buckner
Brunswick