Let’s not let hateful rhetoric and the act of inciting violence against others become the societal norm in our nation, our states, our counties, our cities or in our towns. Look for the good, keep the peace and teach our children well.
Laura Durand
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Let’s not let hateful rhetoric and the act of inciting violence against others become the societal norm in our nation, our states, our counties, our cities or in our towns. Look for the good, keep the peace and teach our children well.
Laura Durand
Brunswick
Employees at the Pinova plant in Brunswick are now greeted at work each day by a newly painted mural created by a group of Brunswick High School students.
Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.
A new partnership agreement between two local colleges will allow students pursuing higher education in the Golden Isles to more easily attain bachelor’s degrees.
St. Marys City Councilman-elect John “Chad” Ingram may have had some uncomfortable moments before he took the oath of office at Monday’s meeting.
Roger “Rabbit” Cummings doesn’t know exactly how long he and the two crew members of the Miss Hopkins shrimp trawler floated in the water after jumping from the burning boat, but it seemed like a while.
Partners in a group that investigates and prosecutes child abuse and cares for victims gathered at a symbolic double row of silver-and-white pinwheels Monday to open a month-long series of awareness and education programs.