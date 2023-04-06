Let’s not let hateful rhetoric and the act of inciting violence against others become the societal norm in our nation, our states, our counties, our cities or in our towns. Look for the good, keep the peace and teach our children well.

Laura Durand

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.