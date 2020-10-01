So it seems to be a contest between the business these generally younger fans might bring to our community, and the potential impact their celebrations might have on the health of our community. It would be helpful if we had some data on both sides of this issue, but I am unaware of any.
In my opinion, the potential, one-time boost to our businesses is not worth the possible, long term impact on the health of many citizens.
Our county has been doing well in recent weeks regarding the Covid virus. It would be a shame to reverse this progress for one weekend’s party.
Dick Wiederhorn
St. Simons Island