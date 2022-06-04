Primary voters, your job isn’t done. Many nominees, on both sides of the ballot, remain to be decided by a run-off election. Early voting is planned to start by June 13 with the election on June 21.

More than ever, voters need to be pragmatic. This is not the year to support a candidate because of his/her/their gender, ethnicity or another type of identity. It might even be the time to go a little soft on policy preferences. I urge you to look at runoff candidates with a view to whom is best positioned to get elected, or, if you prefer, to oust the other guy.

Remember, too, you must vote using the same ballot — Republican, Democratic or non-partisan — that you used in the primary. If you are registered but did not vote in the May 24 primary, you can still participate in the runoff for either party, but, thanks to the recent changes in voting rules, you cannot register between now and then.

Perhaps your preferred candidate didn’t make it through the primary, but please keep your eye on the prize. We need to elect officials who will serve the best interests of all of us and who stand a chance of being elected to do so. Those are the dual criteria that should guide your vote.

Audrey Gibbons

Brunswick

