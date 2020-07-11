Does “speak for those mistreated” include the police? There is another long list of people killed by gunfire not mentioned in the media and by the civil rights industry — police officers shot in the line of duty.
Do you think if the police are defunded or a department is abolished, all the bad guys will leave town?
Look at what has happened in Atlanta where the police are instructed to stand down and receive no support from the city leadership — children are being shot.
The first step in new policing should be educating the public. The truth is, backed up by U.S. Department of Justice statics, that twice as many White people are shot dead by the police every year than are Black people. In 2019, nine unarmed Blacks were shot by the police, while 19 unarmed Whites were shot.
I guess if the truth isn’t on your side, just ignore it.
Daisy Cook
Brunswick