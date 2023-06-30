Regarding a second St. Simons causeway and expansion of Sea Island Road: Direct monetary cost is not the only criterion for selection or rejection of a second causeway. There are also indirect and avoided costs and direct and indirect benefits beyond the simple calculation of what it costs to build a causeway and impacts on neighborhoods at each end.
No matter what we do, there will be negative impacts on neighborhoods, marshes and trees. It’s just a question of which ones. A neighborhood at each end of a new causeway will be heavily impacted, but we should also acknowledge that expanding Sea Island Road is a driver for multiple traffic circles, expansion of Frederica Road and a disastrous impact on the quality of life and property values of everyone living along those corridors.
All of this is a direct consequence of island development. If you agree, then you also must consider the additional direct and indirect cost of expanding or improving all the other infrastructure to support all those additional residents. Development on St. Simons has far more profound, negative, direct and indirect impacts than corresponding development would on the mainland.
If Glynn County incentivizes development of the mainland while penalizing development on St. Simons, all while respecting private property rights, then we basically only have to deal with the traffic we already have, which is not horrendous.
Stop saying “An additional causeway won’t happen in my lifetime.” It’s psychological warfare to dismiss it out of hand. It can happen if the right people want it to happen.