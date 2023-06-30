Regarding a second St. Simons causeway and expansion of Sea Island Road: Direct monetary cost is not the only criterion for selection or rejection of a second causeway. There are also indirect and avoided costs and direct and indirect benefits beyond the simple calculation of what it costs to build a causeway and impacts on neighborhoods at each end.

No matter what we do, there will be negative impacts on neighborhoods, marshes and trees. It’s just a question of which ones. A neighborhood at each end of a new causeway will be heavily impacted, but we should also acknowledge that expanding Sea Island Road is a driver for multiple traffic circles, expansion of Frederica Road and a disastrous impact on the quality of life and property values of everyone living along those corridors.

