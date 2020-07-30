Every arrest is a citizen’s arrest.
A nation founded on the principles of individual liberty must guard carefully, the power to rescind it. The current debate as to whether citizen’s arrest should be somehow struck from Georgia law fails to consider where the authority exercised by law enforcement officers come from.
We, the citizens of this city, state and country, allow the various governments we hire to simply borrow this dreadful power. Allowing Georgia to strip citizens of an authority that begins with them is an abdication. It is also yet another example of government considering itself autonomous, without the control or consent of the people.
Every arrest in the state of Georgia is a citizen’s arrest, we are just accustomed to seeing our employees do it.
Duane Buckner
Brunswick