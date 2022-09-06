As a long-time resident of this area, I read The Brunswick News regularly. I am normally in general agreement with most editorials posted such as Mr. Dickson’s most recent opine as well as Mr. Yarborough’s from Thursday. It all begins at home, with the parents setting the example.

However, your editorial on Thursday and some recent stories have been assuming that a SPLOST will be approved by the voters in Glynn County, notwithstanding Mr. Roland Daniels rag indicating a similar opinion. I have inquired of the county commissioners at town halls why exactly do we need more tax revenue?

More from this section

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but sometimes that is not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard to tone upper arms. Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offers minimally invasive solutions …