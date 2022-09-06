As a long-time resident of this area, I read The Brunswick News regularly. I am normally in general agreement with most editorials posted such as Mr. Dickson’s most recent opine as well as Mr. Yarborough’s from Thursday. It all begins at home, with the parents setting the example.
However, your editorial on Thursday and some recent stories have been assuming that a SPLOST will be approved by the voters in Glynn County, notwithstanding Mr. Roland Daniels rag indicating a similar opinion. I have inquired of the county commissioners at town halls why exactly do we need more tax revenue?
The county receives a very reasonable income from numerous sources like property taxes, gas taxes, hotel bed taxes, etc., as well as various types of recent federal disbursements. Where does all this income get spent relative to our neighboring counties, which do not have the same income sources? I am alarmed at the assumption by this newspaper and the county commissioners that SPLOST funding is already in hand despite the fact it has yet to be approved in November’s referendum. Assuming one is approved, I am sure it will be properly handled by Mr. Fallon and team. However, I am not voting for another tax, thank you!