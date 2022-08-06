Donald Trump has many things to answer for, all destructive. He has almost single-handedly destroyed rational, fact-based civil discourse in this country, which will cause problems for years to come. He has turned grown men’s (and women’s) minds into mush, and the Republican party into brain-dead zombies who are no longer able to think for themselves, assess facts and refute proven lies.
God help this country. It will likely take many years to rid ourselves of this madness. And countless real people will suffer and have their lives destroyed as a result.