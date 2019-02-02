While I commend Dr. Murphy for his open discussion Friday morning on Scott Ryfun’s “Straight Talk,” anyone who truly listened couldn’t have missed his convenient sidestepping of the question of letting the public deciding with a vote, on whether or not to move forward with reinstating a toll on the St. Simon’s Causeway.
I think he’s likely clearly aware that a vote on the issue would mean a quick DOA. It would appear that the commissioners might be willing to try to push this hidden “tax’ behind the backs of Glynn county citizens. I am only one person, and while I don’t have the answers on how to fund some sorely needed improvements of the county’s infrastructure, I might suggest that they not attempt to implement this toll behind our backs.
Perhaps they might take a look at other counties across the nation and see how they handle similar shortfalls. I feel fortunate to wake up everyday in a beautiful county in a primarily conservative area of our beautiful state of Georgia.
Conservative people don’t generally take to the streets and scream when someone they don’t like is elected, or when someone makes a political decision they don’t agree with, but I might caution that if a causeway toll is jammed down the throats of the people of Glynn County without their approval, they could easily lose their patience. We’re tolerant, not stupid.
Richard McBride
St. Simons Island