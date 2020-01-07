Nobody wants you to remember the history of U.S./Iran relations, the civilians we killed of theirs or the time we destabilized their whole country and got rid of its democracy.

They want you to have a two-second memory, to become a blind and unthinking patriot whose sole thought is the avenging of American blood.

But our memories are not that short. We might nott remember back to when we and the Brits ousted Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister Mossadegh to keep our oil barons happy, but we can easily recall the ill-fated invasion of Iraq, another occasion when those in power convinced us we wouldn’t be secure without “regime change.”

Let’s remind the powers that be — in this case our congressman and two senators — that our memories are not of the two- second variety.

We remember and we don’t want a repeat of the human and economic costs incurred in our great hunt for WMDs — the excuse on another occasion when the war-happy took advantage of our patriotism and our fear.

Audrey Gibbons

Brunswick

