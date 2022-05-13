Recently you have addressed pending zoning revisions, stressing the need to balance the unique charm of St. Simons Island and the desire by some for more growth. Your May 11 article about Dollar Tree requesting a variance for a larger-than-allowed sign in the “Winn-Dixie” shopping center is another indication of the necessity for closely monitored zoning matters.
So if the variance is granted, who benefits? Not the community, approval will be a precedent for other tenants in the center to seek larger signs and with the precedent they’ll all be approved. The beneficiaries are understandably the property owners who need a stable tenant in such a large space, and Dollar Tree which will get what they want. It’s unlikely the deal would hinge on approval of the larger sign and one can’t fault the owners for agreeing that Dollar Tree should seek approval. But is it needed, not just wanted?
For many years island leaders have said “we don’t want St. Simons to become another Hilton Head,” a laudable goal. However, Hilton Head does enforce an ordinance that keeps signs in a low profile compatible with the community’s standards and desires. With the foot traffic in the shopping center Dollar Tree won’t need a bigger sign to get the word out and drivers don’t need to be subjected to a sign designed, by definition, to take their eyes off the road.
It’s time to adopt a Glynn County mission for better, not bigger, in growth and signs.
Larry Braden
St. Simons Island