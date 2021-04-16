Terry Dickson’s comments on boycotts got me thinking on what they are and what they do — a well-intended effort to achieve something by not doing something. It seems counter-productive. Perhaps corporations could achieve something by doing something.
If Coke and Delta’s consciences are distressed by Georgia’s voting constraints, should they do something positive?
The greatest constraint to voting is polling locations, constrained by volunteer poll workers — a local challenge, not a legislative one. Coke and Delta can support/supplant workers and their families becoming poll workers, relieving the biggest constraint to the expansion of locations.
Major League Baseball, do you see an opportunity to support all the vendors you just left out?
All three can sponsor high school and college intern poll workers program. Or is voting access too good a political crisis to solve?
Jhay Milton
Brunswick