The United States is the world’s largest producer of oil and gas, and domestic oil production is at 90% of its all-time, pre-pandemic high (Center for American Progress, an independent nonpartisan policy institute; 2022, March 10). Many people (e.g., Terry Dickson, “Feeling the Effects of Rising Inflation at the Gas Pump, Cash Register,” Brunswick News, 2022, April 4) believe that President Biden’s pause on new gas and oil leases on federal land has caused the increase in the price of gas at the pump.
Oil and gas resources are generally privately owned, not government owned. Only 7% of domestically produced oil and 8% of domestically produced gas come from federal land. The oil industry has more than 9,000 approved but unused drilling permits on federal land. Nearly 5,000 of those permits were approved in 2021. The oil industry is only producing oil and gas on approximately half of what they have leased. It can take 4-plus years to begin producing oil and gas after leasing so allowing more leases on federal land doesn’t help with short-term needs.
President Biden has urged U.S. oil companies to increase production, yet they have refused because they believe it will not be profitable in the long term.
Michael Hazelkorn
Jekyll Island