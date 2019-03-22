At the beginning of this year, paving contractors began scraping and repaving on Sea Island Road at the first entrance into Epworth and on the section of road passing the entrance to Hamilton Landing.
For such a small job, work progressed at an agonizingly slow pace. The initial paving met no one’s approval and had to be scraped back up with more paving to ensue.
It appears the work is now complete, as the contractor loaded his equipment up and left the area. The final paving doesn’t equal what they scraped up to begin with. It appears that the public is now stuck with a very lame excuse for a repaving job.
To make matters worse, someone in Glynn County’s government had to sign off on this excuse of a paving job.
Do minimum standards still exists?
Robert Callahan
Brunswick