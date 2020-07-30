I am surprised at your editorial on Saturday July 11 where you question when the county police will explain why they did not arrest murderers of Ahmaud Arbery at time of the incident. You note that the GBI made the arrests “...and it doesn’t seem likely that it would have been able to reach conclusions that fast without a solid head start courtesy the Glynn County Police Department.”
You seem to have forgotten that the county commission provided that answer shortly after the GBI arrests. They were told not to by the local district attorney and the Waycross DA. The Waycross DA followed up with a letter stating the same thing.
Of course Chief Wiggins cannot comment on this now since it’s under active investigation by state and federal officials. But the county commission statement made before the incident came under further investigation stands.
Charles Rinkevich
St. Simons Island