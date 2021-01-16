The poor planning of the Glynn County Board of Health for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine is absolutely monstrous.
It’s not as if we didn’t know this moment was coming. A culture-changing event in the land since March of 2020, discussions about vaccines, their development and distribution front page news for months — the vaccines becomes available, and where is Glynn County? They cannot even answer the telephone to make appointments. Calls answered (or not) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Really? How about just Monday through Friday 9 to 5. It doesn’t matter, there’s nobody to answer the telephone anyway.
I challenge any bureaucrat or politician to say publicly that there just wasn’t money in the budget to do any better.
As a Glynn County native, disappointments by our government are not new to me, but this one is totally abysmal and those responsible should be held accountable to their constituents.
Thomas Missildine
St. Simons Island