I am responding to the recent letter from Ms. Moser criticizing Mr. Richmond’s recent heated letter.
The vastly differing viewpoints and styles remind me of the sparring that takes place every time my blue collar older son gets in a room with my white collar middle daughter.
Ms. Moser seems to question whether your paper fairly and responsibly reflects community values in its selection of letters. It seems a bit to the left to me which means it is probably on a good course.
I wrote “right side” opinion columns for two newspapers for many years, many years ago. How many? I predicted that George Orwell’s “1984” was only going to miss by a few years. I think Reagan threw the timing off.
Letters to the editor lambasting my opinions outnumbered supporters by about three to one. The people stopping me in stores and on the streets agreed with me by about five to one. White collar folks are a lot more inclined to write a letter to the editor.
The Brunswick News is one of less then 90 family owned daily papers left in the USA. Brunswick is blessed to have you. Syndicated papers seem to lose their soul. You guys hang in there and keep honestly giving all the Petes, Sharons and Bobs a place to vent.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick