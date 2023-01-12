Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s quarterback, a walk-on to the premier college football program in the country. Stetson Bennett, Heisman Trophy finalist (he finished fourth), named to ESPN’s top 100 college football players of 2022, ranked No. 34 (preseason rank No. 44). The other three Heisman Trophy finalists all placed in the top 10 of the ESPN list. In Heisman voting, Stetson placed behind QB’s who did not win their conference titles, had at least one loss, and the eventual “winner” of the Heisman lost his final two games and overall lost three. Certainly good reason not to listen to ESPN pundits when they are blabbering about which player or team is best in the land, they’re usually wrong.
Stetson kept Bulldogs ranked No. 1 most of the 2022 season. He and his Georgia team defeated teams where two of four Heisman finalists played — CJ Stroud, Ohio State, and Max Duggan, TCU — in head-to-head competition. Stetson led Georgia to a 15-0 record, which includes an SEC championship and Georgia’s second consecutive national champ, a first by a former walk-on player. University of Georgia — home of champions who let their success on the field do the talking.