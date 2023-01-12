Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s quarterback, a walk-on to the premier college football program in the country. Stetson Bennett, Heisman Trophy finalist (he finished fourth), named to ESPN’s top 100 college football players of 2022, ranked No. 34 (preseason rank No. 44). The other three Heisman Trophy finalists all placed in the top 10 of the ESPN list. In Heisman voting, Stetson placed behind QB’s who did not win their conference titles, had at least one loss, and the eventual “winner” of the Heisman lost his final two games and overall lost three. Certainly good reason not to listen to ESPN pundits when they are blabbering about which player or team is best in the land, they’re usually wrong.

Stetson kept Bulldogs ranked No. 1 most of the 2022 season. He and his Georgia team defeated teams where two of four Heisman finalists played — CJ Stroud, Ohio State, and Max Duggan, TCU — in head-to-head competition. Stetson led Georgia to a 15-0 record, which includes an SEC championship and Georgia’s second consecutive national champ, a first by a former walk-on player. University of Georgia — home of champions who let their success on the field do the talking.

New downtown cafe opening Friday

The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violenc…