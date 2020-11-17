Congress has spent millions of dollars investigating the FBI, the Justice Department, the Clinton’s, and the Obama administration over the last 4 years. In spite of overwhelming evidence of corruption and illegal activities, to date, Attorney General Barr has only convicted one low level attorney for corruption.
Due to President Trump’s defeat, it looks like everyone involved in the corrupt activities of the Obama administration will go free. This is an absolute disgrace for America and sets a very dangerous precedent for future corruption.
This “above the law” standard in Washington must stop. At this point, I am sure that Biden will immediately fire Barr and that is the last we will hear of the corruption investigation. Once again, Congress and the administration have failed America.
Ralph Bennett
Brunswick