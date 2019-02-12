I am writing this letter for senior citizens. I always check the different entertainment in Brunswick, and I always regret to see the admission prices for some of them — $40, $25 and $100, etc.

A lot of senior citizens live on fixed incomes, myself included. We would like to attend these events, but the prices keep us from doing so. Most of us stay at home and a “night out on the town” would be a great thing for us to experience.

I hope this letter will hit home with the entertainment directors, and they will give good thought about treating senior citizens to a fun night out.

Nancy Randolph

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.