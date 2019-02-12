I am writing this letter for senior citizens. I always check the different entertainment in Brunswick, and I always regret to see the admission prices for some of them — $40, $25 and $100, etc.
A lot of senior citizens live on fixed incomes, myself included. We would like to attend these events, but the prices keep us from doing so. Most of us stay at home and a “night out on the town” would be a great thing for us to experience.
I hope this letter will hit home with the entertainment directors, and they will give good thought about treating senior citizens to a fun night out.
Nancy Randolph
Brunswick