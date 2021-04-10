The disabled community in Brunswick is severely underserved. There’s a lack of services available, as well as information on how to attain them. A disabled adult in the area looking for gainful employment would most likely be referred to Goodwill, who grossly underpays disabled employees. If a disabled individual is fortunate enough to get a job interview, the chances of the location being truly accessible are slim to none.
True accessibility in the area is hard to find. Accessibility issues include the lack of ramps that are safe to use, non-existent sidewalks, small entryways, the list goes on. Laws do not prevent these things from happening. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is over 30 years old and full of loopholes. Businesses can easily dodge any repercussions.
The end result is the disabled community is forgotten, much like they have been for the past year — told to “just stay home.” As society moves forward with their lives a year later and vaccine rollouts begin, the cycle continues.
The lack of prioritization of disabled individuals is a prime example. As eligibility began to open up, there was a distinct lack of information regarding where to get vaccinated if you’re disabled and have access needs. The mass vaccination sites are more than an hour away, which makes them inaccessible to many.
The assumption that there “can’t be that many disabled people here” is one of absolute privilege. It demonstrates just how underserved and forgotten the disabled community in Brunswick truly is.
Mary Fashik
Brunswick