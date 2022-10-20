As the U.S. population grows, most states now have large, concentrated urban population centers. But most of the land mass in the state is agricultural or rural. The urban areas have much less land mass, but more voters, so the state is generally governed by the preferences of the urban majority.
In earlier times, most states had a unified culture, but over time, the urban and rural cultures in many states have grown increasingly different and the rural minority has grown increasingly unhappy with their state government. To the point where rural sections of California and Oregon for instance, are pushing to leave their state and be annexed into a bordering state that more closely aligns with their values.