Georgia’s job creation achievements — foremost in the clean energy economy, including production of e-cars, batteries and solar panels — have been widely acclaimed. Yet, contradictions in the state’s “business-friendly” practices that impair public interest remain conspicuously unexamined.
While Georgia welcomes makers of clean energy products, the state’s energy policies continue thwarting the use of rooftop solar power. Energy experts say rooftop solar is essential to the reduction of heat-trapping gases, while also reducing energy costs and ensuring a more stable power grid. But because utility monopolies like Georgia Power only profit from large-scale capital projects, Georgia policymakers prefer expansive solar farms that serve corporate agendas. Similar priorities apply to tax giveaways subsidizing other corporate interests. As many Georgians struggle to meet monthly household costs, since 2010 the PSC imposed multiple rate increases on residential power customers, totaling some 28%. Meanwhile, industrial power rates were raised by only 0.3%. This means that, in addition to providing industries millions in tax breaks, Georgia leaders have shifted industrial energy costs onto workers and their families. Higher utility costs for many households limit their ability to pay for housing, transportation, medical care and food. Moreover, some industries rewarded by state policies directly impair clean energy transition — such as the production of wood pellets, which convert carbon sequestration of trees into heat-trapping combustion emissions. As the climate predicament further jeopardizes Georgians, we cannot tolerate exploitative development policies lacking vital distinctions between responsible choices and reckless tactics that prioritize corporate interests. Decision makers must be held accountable to equitable, transparent standards.