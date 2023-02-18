Seems that a local developer and his spokesperson recently received a “gut punch” from the Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission. Such criticism is usually not encountered in their dealings with the county boards. Such comments as “they need to buy property so they can have access to the marsh,” and “we have every right ... to take down every tree” are so elitist, and do not need to come from a member of the MPC or any other county official.
Based on recent development activities of this developer, he has pretty much had his way in destroying woodlands and endangering marshlands and meeting almost no resistance from county officials. I am sure this recent criticism and newfound resistance are a difficult pill to swallow. The city officials are now voicing the sentiments of many, if not most, of the residents of Glynn County.