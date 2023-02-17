I’m not sure i’ve ever read anything as dumb or insulting as what Neal Boatright said in the news article providing him an opportunity to editorialize.
Mr. Boatright (like most “developers” in the area) sounds like an entitled, out-of-touch, petulant toddler who is upset he can’t have his way.
To suggest that developers in the area are treated unfairly is laughable. For years the commissioners have been beholden to developers, cutting them sweetheart deals, bending rules for them, and generally giving them carte blanche. The rate of new construction, and razed wilderness on St. Simons, Brunswick and the rest of the county in the past several years has been breakneck. I don’t know anyone who wants to see more development. Mr. Boatright (and by proxy Vassa Cate) act like we should be grateful for what they’re doing. Please, ruin our community more while you line your own pockets.
Bed, Bath and Beyond is on the verge of bankruptcy; The Outback on SSI closed because there wasn’t enough demand; and Fogo de Chão — well, we already have enough obesity in this country. Just because you have the right to do something (i.e., “cut every tree” on the property) doesn’t make it a smart decision. Suck it up, buttercup. There are rules we all have to abide by, that are in place for good reason. If you want to go to big box stores, or bad chain restaurants, there are plenty in Jacksonville, Savannah and Atlanta.