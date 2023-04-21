I doubt Mr. Franks’, Roberts Civil Engineering, opinion regarding a delay of the planned development along U.S. 17 holds much water with the money and energy already expended by Mr. Cate’s investment to date.
They have certainly done the city and county a great favor by removing the blighted mess that was there. They could do an even greater favor for all — a win-win, so to speak — and reduce the number of apartment buildings and thus parking spaces needed, raise the buildings to add parking underneath as suggested by commissioners, and make at least 25% of units sustainably available for emergency responders, teachers, nursing interns, etc., helping our county and community by providing affordable housing. Then he could increase the number of more attractive townhomes with garages, à la Mr. Page Aiken, behind Bennie’s Red Barn. This would balance his investment, present a more viable option for the county to consider and avoid the current outcome — “Paved paradise, put up a parking lot,” the Joni Mitchell “Big Yellow Taxi” syndrome.