Develop is a synonym for destroy. We should have learned that several decades ago when urban redevelopment ripped the hearts out of our cities, relocated retail to suburbs and turned farm land into instant slums.
That is what Glynn County’s department of community development is about — the planned destruction of our natural and built environment. That is why the files of county government are full of planned developments. That is why our woodlands and marshes are being razed, dredged and filled in the vain hope that some sucker will come along and fork over a bundle for a plot in amenity land. Frederica Township is full of them.
Economic development is no different; just a more honest admission that our natural heritage is to be sold off for dollars and cents.
Money is not the root of all evil, but it sure provides good cover.
Monica Smith
St. Simons Island