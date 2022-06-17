Let’s see, gasoline is over $5 a gallon, inflation is at a 40-year high, Mother Hubbard checked the cupboard and stores and found them bare of infant formula. People are suffering and doing without the basic necessities of life because they can’t pay for what they need. But rest assured Biden and his cohorts in the House and Senate are working in bipartisan harmony with Republicans to solve these crushing problems. Right? Yeah, right.
Democrats, infected with the “Trumpitis” virus, are holding these Jan. 6 hearings for one reason only, to blame everything on Trump and keep him from running in 2024. Americans are becoming desperate as the bad news piles up and Democrats have no solutions to alleviate our misery.
Justice Kavanaugh is threatened by a crazed maniac at his home, the Senate passes legislation to provide security and Pelosi sits on it for weeks before reluctantly voting on it. Twenty-seven Democrats voted against it! This alone shows the depravity of this administration.
We are witnessing political corruption and hatred for everything this nation was founded upon. Everything is upside down now. A dangerous wind of madness is blowing. People sense it and see it every day. We need politicians with a spine to push back against the darkness with conviction. These pompous politicians don’t realize that people don’t care how much they know until they know how much they care.
Hold on Skippy! I think I hear the cavalry coming! Nov. 8 should be a rout.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick