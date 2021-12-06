For years I have been talking about the increasing density on St. Simons Island and ways to combat it in the future. By and large my ideas were ignored or were replied to with outright contempt by all of our elected officials and our Board of Commissioners. Those living on the island have talked a lot but have really been complacent about doing anything regarding this issue.
Today we have two county commissioners, Cap Fendig and David O’Quinn, who are making proposals about reducing future density on the island. Limits on the height of buildings, time limits on planned development properties, allowing increased size of lots, and others are all designed to reduce future congestion on the island.
Sadly, they are getting pushback from others on the board. One member in particular, Mr. Duncan, has for years reacted negatively to any proposal which limits the ability of a developer to do anything he likes with property he purchases. Others are worried about lawsuits which will come as result of the changes Cap Fendig is proposing. Others just don’t want change.
If you care about the increasing density on the island, do something. One little thing. Take the time to go online and type in “Glynn County Commissioners” in Google. Then send an email to each of these guys telling them how you feel about Cap Fendig’s proposals.
Who knows, if enough of us contact them, there might be a majority supporting Cap Fendig who will outvote Mr. Duncan.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island