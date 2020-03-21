Our current darkness would be a little brighter if our political leaders actually cared, but the daily infighting and scrambling for the top of the hill convey no sense of trust or dedication. In the new politics, no crisis can’t be weaponized, America’s opposition party is rooting that a 21st century plague will accomplish what their political dogma has not, remove Donald Trump from office.
America is careening downhill with one party trying to brake while the other party is pushing with all their might, like fighting a fire with one party using water, while the second party uses gasoline.
America’s deep state is fighting for their existence and stranglehold on the great life that possession yields — instant riches, bound-full benefits and obscene pension benefits. Does anyone wonder how our members of Congress become multi-millionaires on $200K/year salaries? Or why their crimes are never investigated or prosecuted, an interminable “stay out of jail” card. All while mandating lifestyle laws that control America’s education, residences,healthcare and employment while excluding themselves.
The America envisioned by the Democrats’ presidential candidates is a cross between Venezuela and Zimbabwe with an almighty Washington and their deep state warriors ensuring that the vast majority is totally compliant, captive to Washington’s largesse. The Venezuela Bernie envisions doesn’t have him scavenging for food in the streets, no sir, the Bernie crowd will be behind the big walls and his army of gunman.
America is in a lifeboat with one group rowing while the second group chops holes in the hull — rowing vs chopping — only time will anoint the winner.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island