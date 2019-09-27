Hey all you Trumpophobes out there. Why not beat Dr. Don the good ol’ American way, mano y mano at the voting booth — the fair electoral process. But you won’t because you know Trump will be re-elected. None of the current Democratic candidates represent mainstream America but rather old, burned out, 60s, progressive/socialist ideology.
So instead of a straight up-and-down vote for president, you are going to rely on the likes of Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Swalwell to pervert, abuse and misuse the impeachment process in order to try and take out “the Don.” What a “squad of clowns” those four make. God help us and let the people decide in November 2020 who will be president — Trump or his opponent.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island