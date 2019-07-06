Listening to the Democrat debates last week, I was interested to hear of proposals which might sway my vote.
Sadly, every candidate agreed on something that will keep me from listening more. Universally, they agreed that there should be no restrictions, nor even any delays for those who want to move into our country. There should be no checks at the border delaying coming here because this time consuming activity causes a hardship on the eager masses wanting in. “Think of the children. Open borders. Tear down the wall,” was their mantra. There were not even any dissenters on a proposal to change the law currently making it “illegal” to be here without authorization.
Logic would dictate that our airports and shipping ports would also remove the long lines at the customs desks. Why spend money on customs requirements for people entering by one method when there would be no requirements for those crossing at the border? Many millions of underprivileged across the globe want to move here. Let them. No restrictions. It wouldn’t be illegal.
The final straw was when all agreed by a show of hands that all benefits bestowed on citizens of this country such as tax payer provided post high school education and taxpayer provided health care should also be bestowed on every warm body who happens to be in here on any given day. Free medical tourism — Destination: USA.
This universally held immigration stance is so abhorrent that it overrides everything else they said.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island