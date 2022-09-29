The next election is a little over a month away. Democrats have been working tirelessly on solutions. But what have Republicans been doing?
Republicans are still lying about voter fraud and the 2020 election. In recent elections across the country we’ve seen Republicans who lost primaries complain about fraud and they are already sounding off about fraud before the election with no evidence.
If Republicans were honestly concerned about elections and voting, why do they always obstruct Democrats when they offer solutions? How about independent redistricting and universal mail-in ballots, and paper ballots? Republicans offer no solutions, and are trying to run away from their own fraudulent actions.
Republicans say they have ideas, but won’t spell them out. Here they are: doing nothing about health care, attacking women’s rights, attacking Social Security and Medicare, continuing their attack on public schools, along with a lot of other bad ideas. Democrats are delivering help for Americans, all Republicans have been doing is obstructing everything, offering no real alternatives, just bad ideas.
Republicans want to say President Biden and Democrats are spending too much and that caused inflation, an unfounded, politically driven argument with no merit. Inflation is much more complicated and worldwide. Who has been working to help ease the effects? Democrats. Who has done nothing? Republicans.
Democrats are doing what they can. Americans would get more relief if Republicans were interested in doing their job.
Time to tell Republicans: you’re fired. We need to tell more Democrats: you’re hired.