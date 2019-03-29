When Robert Mueller was chosen to lead this witch hunt for the elusive evidence of Russian collusion against President Trump, democrats lauded his impeccable integrity and respected character. They asked if Trump would accept the findings of the investigation, believing that collusion was a foregone conclusion.
Two long years Mueller has dragged his accursed nets through the swamp for something to hang this president on but to no avail. He has released his conclusion of absolutely no collusion but creates some confusion for Democrats and the dishonest mainstream media.
Democrats, their pure hatred and utter revulsion for not only President Trump but also those who voted him into office, is on display 24/7. The only hope they had of impeaching Trump was the mirage of Russian collusion. Now suddenly we hear them refusing to accept the findings of the highly respected Robert Mueller. They are looking at Mueller and casting dispersions on this oracle of justice.
I listen to conservative media pundits on television and radio asking sane, reasonable questions as to why Democrats won’t move on and focus on issues. I have to laugh. They don’t understand they are dealing with unhinged, totally unreasonable people who have lost any shred of decency or moral restraint. They will not give up trying to destroy this President. The voters will have to finally push them over the cliff by re-electing Trump. That, and that alone, will finally silence them. You can’t expect reasonable actions from unhinged, hatred consumed people.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick