I hate to be cynical. I really do. Nevertheless, now that the fuse has been lit and Democrats have control of the house and senate, let me dispel any perceived hopes of some kind of kumbaya tranquility with Democrats finally seeking bipartisan support to enact sound, rational legislation. Just remember the key words going forward are radical transformation.
What we are going to hear are placating words from Biden that sound conciliatory while at the same time his right hand is signing executive orders and pondering legislation that serves to inflame and roil the political climate and induce continued strife and resentment. The seething rage and hatred toward Trump and his Republican supporters over the last four years will, surprisingly, not abate. Instead you will see this continue to smolder under the surface with retribution first and foremost in their thoughts and actions.
We are already seeing what I’m predicting here. The attempt to push another impeachment trial on a president who already left office gives you a sense of the pernicious nature of the radicals holding this nation hostage with their onslaught of hatred.
All I can say is hold on tight Skippy cause it’s gonna be a wild ride for the next two to four years. I believe Biden’s time will be short and his replacement, well, let’s just say she has a lock on the definition of radical.
Chicken Little warned us and the sky has indeed fallen. When the sun will shine again is anyone’s guess.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick