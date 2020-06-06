Most American urban areas are blue with all the social justice their liberal leaders can scam. The poorest neighborhoods are defined by failed schools, fatherless children, jobless economies, drug/gang cultures, hatred of authority and hopeless futures, the election platform for blue political success.
The universal talent that most of their political masters practice, after decades of failed rule, is convincing their constituents that remote boogeymen are responsible for all their ills. Murders, drug crimes and general neighborhood chaos are combated by a thin blue line, standing alone against anarchy. Whenever a “Freddie Gray” event occurs, the mayors throw their police under the bus and sacrifice neighborhoods to the looters, arsonists and criminals. Check the 2015 riot consequences to today’s Baltimore.
The Democratic leadership and their MSM allies believe burning cities will work to their political advantage in November, and maybe it will happen. But the undeniable fact, is that our “burning” cities belong lock stock & barrel to the Democrats, and have for decades. Decades that have seen income inequality become rampant. Decades where Democratic mayors like Rahm Emanuel feed Chicago’s wealthy, while watching America’s worst murder rate consume the poor southeast neighborhoods.
Destroyed urban neighborhoods and economies will not find easy money to rebuild in future years. The “virus” ensures that there will be no Ferguson instant rebuilding and a generation of city dwellers existing in war torn neighborhoods as our national economy struggles. Real political payback should start in local city halls.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island