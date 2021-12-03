For all the years of talk from politicians about getting things done for Georgia, Democrats are putting their money where their mouths are.
Last week, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will bring billions of dollars to our state, create a generation of good-paying Georgia jobs and finally fund an overhaul of Georgia’s roads, bridges, and public transportation — an investment only made possible by Georgia Senators Reverend Warnock and Ossoff.
Supply chain issues? The infrastructure bill devotes $8 million to ease supply bottlenecks at the Port of Savannah, one of the state’s most important economic hubs.
Potholes on our roads? Not enough good-paying jobs? Communities lacking internet access, schools without clean drinking water, and energy grids one bad storm away from collapse? Yep, Democrats are listening. And they’re aiming to address all these critical problems in one bill.
Let’s be honest: If Republicans had their way, Georgians would never see a dime of this funding. We know that because every Georgia Republican, from Herschel Walker to our entire GOP congressional delegation, has spoken out against this generational investment. At the end of the day, Georgians don’t care if you’re red, blue or purple. We just care if you get things done for us, our families and our future.
So let’s not forget, as these long-needed investments come to Georgia: President Biden, Senators Reverend Warnock and Ossoff, and Georgia Democrats are getting some life-changing things done for us — while others tried to stand in the way.
Lisa Jordan
St. Simons Island