Crooked Joe Biden has evidently sold out to the CCP, the second Democratic presidential nominee in a row to get caught in a play to pay scheme.
This, from Groucho Marx, explains another of Biden’s problems: “These are my principles. If you don’t like them, I have others.”
Academia now teaches students what to think rather than how to think critically. The students are not being educated, they are being indoctrinated. They learn to parrot the woke and loud dogma of the hard left and are never required to critically examine the crackpot insanity of that dogma.
The hard left is so set on changing America into their socialist/communist paradise that they will do anything, no matter how dishonest, how immoral or how evil to grab power.
Democrats, the media, Hollywood, academia and the rest of the self-appointed elites are all joined at the hip. They are now threatening more violence if they don’t get their way. I would refer them to the biblical admonishment: As ye sow, so shall ye reap.
Harvey Fry
Woodbine