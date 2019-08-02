There is an old Asian saying “an inch of gold will not buy an inch of time.” If there is any gold left in Fort Knox, it will not buy back the time if the American people are so stupid as to elect any of the egomaniacal fools who have tossed their hats in the Socialist/communist ring to be our bell cow. If it were not so serious, watching these morons having “debates “ on who can buy more votes would be hysterically funny.
To date, with few exceptions, these parrots are for: free college, late term murder of the womb residents, expanding the Supreme Court to diminish Trump’s appointees, legalizing marijuana, abolishing the electoral college (thus allowing New York and California to determine our government), universal health care (one payer), taxing the super rich who are already carrying the country and buying Black votes with reparations even though no one has owned a slave in 153 years, a new green deal and open borders and no crimes committed by the invaders.
My friends, I seriously cannot believe that anyone could be so stupid as to believe these lice on any matter, let alone vote for one of them.
President Trump should win in the largest landslide in the history of the nation.
Should any one of them be elected, those owning properties on the massively oversold and developed St. Simons Island will be driven out in droves. We can kiss America good by and begin paying the band. It will be hasta la vista baby.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island