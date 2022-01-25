Why are Democrats so opposed to showing ID in order to vote? Why do they object to purging the voter rolls? Do they not believe they can win an honest election?
The idea that minorities cannot get proper IDs is nonsense. Georgia is going to have honest elections whether Democrats like it or not. I suggest that if they want to win an election, they may want to reconsider their positions. They may want to support the police and the military. They want to read the Constitution, also known as the law of the land. They may want to find out what it means to be an American.
Ron Scarbro
St Simons Island