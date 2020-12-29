I received a fascinating piece of mail today from the Georgia Republican Party, Inc. It makes a number of very disturbing claims: a hollow military, a weak national defense.
The concern is that military spending will be cut, Georgia’s bases will be closed and thousands of military jobs will be destroyed. I have to agree that those are bad things.
But the guilty party here is not who the Georgia Republican Party would have us believe it is. Our president, Donald Trump, has vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act, making these concerns very real. Wonder what Kelly and David have to say.
Penny Hennessy
St. Simons Island