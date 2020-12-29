I received a fascinating piece of mail today from the Georgia Republican Party, Inc. It makes a number of very disturbing claims: a hollow military, a weak national defense.

The concern is that military spending will be cut, Georgia’s bases will be closed and thousands of military jobs will be destroyed. I have to agree that those are bad things.

But the guilty party here is not who the Georgia Republican Party would have us believe it is. Our president, Donald Trump, has vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act, making these concerns very real. Wonder what Kelly and David have to say.

Penny Hennessy

St. Simons Island

Cutting begins on stern section of Golden Ray

The crane vessel VB 10,000 began cutting Friday on the stern section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, which has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound since it overturned on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.