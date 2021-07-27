It frustrates me that Democrats continue to misrepresent the new Georgia voting integrity bill. The only “big lie” continuing to be spread is that our new law is “Jim Crow 2.0.” How does the Democratic Party, as well as the media, always forget that the “Jim Crow” legacy was implemented in the South by the Democratic Party. Let’s look at the truth about our new law.
1. Actual increase of early voting days with opportunities on weekends with local districts having the option of two Sundays.
2. Drop boxes are official in all counties for the first time ever.
3. Proof of identity as voters must register, show approved ID and signature verification.
Ninety-seven percent of registered voters have a driver’s license. If not there are opportunities to obtain a free ID for voting purposes.
This is hardly “voter suppression.” If anyone opposes these three main points in the voting integrity bill, my contention is the true opposition is against fair and honest elections.
Kevin Kavanaugh
Brunswick