It frustrates me that Democrats continue to misrepresent the new Georgia voting integrity bill. The only “big lie” continuing to be spread is that our new law is “Jim Crow 2.0.” How does the Democratic Party, as well as the media, always forget that the “Jim Crow” legacy was implemented in the South by the Democratic Party. Let’s look at the truth about our new law.

1. Actual increase of early voting days with opportunities on weekends with local districts having the option of two Sundays.

2. Drop boxes are official in all counties for the first time ever.

3. Proof of identity as voters must register, show approved ID and signature verification.

Ninety-seven percent of registered voters have a driver’s license. If not there are opportunities to obtain a free ID for voting purposes.

This is hardly “voter suppression.” If anyone opposes these three main points in the voting integrity bill, my contention is the true opposition is against fair and honest elections.

Kevin Kavanaugh

Brunswick

More from this section

Redistricting meeting at college draws crowd

Redistricting meeting at college draws crowd

A majority of people who spoke at a joint reapportionment and redistricting meeting Monday at College of Coastal Georgia made a simple request to the committee responsible for drawing new voting district lines.

Love and knowledge of island lead to personal service

Love and knowledge of island lead to personal service

Belinda Thomas, of Belinda Thomas Realty Inc., has lived on St. Simons Island since 1975. Married to Charly Elkins, Belinda obtain her real estate license in 1981, and has been in the real estate business full-time since 1998.

+4
Chamber gives awards at annual dinner

Chamber gives awards at annual dinner

The family of former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander received the Alfred W. Jones Award at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

No predictions, but salvors optimistic about sixth cut

No predictions, but salvors optimistic about sixth cut

As the cutting chain churns its way up the path to separate the sixth section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, folks might reasonably expect salvors to wrap up this latest operation by month’s end.