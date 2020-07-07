Mainstream media are not just reporting on the unrest in our society. They — in league with the Democrats, socialists and progressives — are creating and hyping the crises while continuing to tell lie after lie to the American people.
Leaders of the Black Lives Matter mob are openly marxist. ANTIFA is supported and funded by far left Democrats. By the way, have you seen any moderate Democrats lately? They are scarcer than hen’s teeth.
The Democrat party is the party of slavery and the party of the KKK. They supported slavery and the post Civil War Jim Crow laws. Their thrust in recent years has been to create a permanent underclass totally dependent on and loyally voting for Democrats. This arrangement should be labeled as servitude or slavery light. Now the Democrats and their allies are tearing down Confederate statutes and monuments. Makes me wonder if they are attempting to erase the historical evidence of their culpability.
The majority of weak-kneed, mealy-mouthed Republicans are AWOL in this fight. They either don’t know how to fight or don’t have the stomach for it.
The upcoming elections will give us a clear choice. Do you want to live in a prosperous, safe, free, capitalist America or do you want to live in super regulated, poverty stricken, crime ridden socialist/marxist America? Use your God given, common sense. Unless we make the right choice, we will have embarked on a ride that leads straight to a living hell. Venezuela here we come.
Harold Fry
Woodbine