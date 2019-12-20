All too often a child’s most coveted Christmas toy, especially if its arrival is delayed a year or so, often proves to be a huge disappointment. Soon the wheels fall off, motors burn up, paint flakes and the dreams evaporate. Just as it is with the gift of impeachment, the house democrats have delivered to their radical, unhinged base. This gift, now shiny and promising, will fall apart when it reaches the Senate.
But unlike most, this special gift will continue to give with many newly elected members turned out of office soon, President Donald Trump will more than likely be reelected for another four years and the weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth on the left will continue unabated.
Americans, the ones who bleed red, white and blue, have watched this circus unfold and understand exactly what house Democrats have done in fabricating lie upon lie instead of precept upon precept. Millions see and understand and are understandably outraged and will, in due course, mete out justice for this travesty. The radical left, the complicit corrupt media and the very real deep state have been exposed for what they are — threats to this nation, its ideals and the foundations for which it stands.
As the new year unfolds, I hope to see this dark period in our nation fade in the distance and our eyes turn to new heights of prosperity and unity. I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and an astoundingly great New Year.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick