I sympathize with the writer of the letter to the editor ‘Another Covid-19 relief bill is sorely needed’ who is suffering during these troubling times. I could not agree with all of the grab bag of benefits she feels she deserves, but do agree that our elected officials could do more to help her and millions of others who find themselves suffering financially from the consequences of COVID.
Interestingly, the writer feels a need to accuse Senators Perdue and Loeffler for not lifting a finger to support extension of benefits. Actually she needs to look no further than Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who in her own words, essentially admitted she did not want to move the needed relief forward until after the election. Prior to the election she would accept no less than a two plus trillion dollar relief package. Now that Democrat Joe Biden is the apparent president elect, she is willing to accept something closer to the 900 billion originally offered by the Republican senate. Ironically, the Trump White House had offered well over a trillion dollars earlier this fall, and Democrat Nancy Pelosi would not accept.
A compromise could have been worked out in the early fall if Democrat Nancy Pelosi had been willing to work with Republicans. Consequently, the writer would have had her relief.
Roy Davis
St. Simons Island