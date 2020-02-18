Like the dreaded phone call at 3 a.m. with bad news, this letter probably falls into that category for certain people. I’m going to be as blunt as I can. It’s time the Democrats realize it’s over. They have thrown everything they could at this president and nothing has slowed or derailed him in any way, shape or fashion.
Donald Trump will be re-elected for another four years. Accept that fact. Love him or hate him, he will be president for another term. Trump has withstood a 24/7 assault from day one and it continues even now.
Democrats, in large part, have become delusional and unhinged with hatred. But the fact remains this nation has been made great again in so many areas. We are respected, and the world stands in awe of what we have achieved. We are indeed the envy of the world.
Trump has turned the world of politics as usual on its ear. He shrewdly throws the other party and complicit media political sound bites to gnaw and growl over while he goes about enacting meaningful legislation, seating conservative judges and presiding over deals with other nations for our benefit.
The current Democratic candidates are no match for Trump. Sanders is the current frontrunner and is a socialist. The media and Democratic leadership are quaking in their boots as they know it’s over. Time to go out and howl at the empty sky or something but accept reality. The woke need to wake up.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick