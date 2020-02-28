Father, must I go to work? No, my son we are living on Easy Street on dough from Washington. We have left it to Uncle Sam. So do not get exercised. We’ve all been subsidized — a Democrat poem in perpetuity.
Now it incredibly looks like the longtime socialist/communist Bernie Sanders may well be the man for the lefties for the once Democrat Party.
How can any opponent make more promises to a land of freeloaders than Bernie — free everything from iPhones, college tuition, food, lodging, medical care and on ad nauseous. Everything is free.
It never ceases to amaze me to read these preposterous letters to the editors from so many rich folks collecting coupons on St. Simons Island who support all this giveaway stuff, especially when our country owes more money than all the other countries on Earth combined and more than any country has ever owed — $23 trillion and counting.
It doesn’t matter how many jobs Trump has created, far too many do not want jobs. Their preference is just send them a check for doing nothing. They want it all free just like Big Rock Candy Mountain. They need more time to hit the clubs and watch LeBron.
If in the election this November the Socialists carry the day, there will be no turning back. Take a good long look at Venezuela, Cuba and Russia — that is where we will be. It takes a real fool to want this for our future. What are they thinking?
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island