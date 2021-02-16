This country is on the brink of collapse, yet again, due to the lack of actual good governance and leadership.
What has crippled America is the loss of small businesses and jobs, the inequality of wealth created by policies that allow corporations and billionaires to neither pay their fair share of taxes nor fair employee wages, the lack of affordable health care, and the inept handling of a pandemic which has killed half a million Americans and left millions more sick, homeless and starving.
But the insane accusations of the “right” that the “left” can not also be Christian or that only their interpretation of religions is American, is perhaps the most destructive and dangerous attack on America ever.
Americans are people of every religion and of none. We have no national religion. This is one of the very reasons we exist. If one’s religion, any religion, helps one to become a “better” person, that is good and if that “better” person helps others when they are in need, then they are truly benefited by their faith and by extension, so is America.
But, if one’s religion fills one with hate, intolerance and rage for others then neither America nor the follower has gained anything. In fact, we are worse from it.
Like the teaching of many other religions, the red-letter words of Christ are beautiful as he taught how we should love our neighbors and treat strangers with kindness and respect.
It’s a good lesson for America to learn.
Carolyn Colvin
Brunswick