Tragically the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over one million lives worldwide. The Trump Derangement Syndrome epidemic has claimed the rational-thinking ability of liberal Democrats nationwide.
Since day one of Trump’s presidency, we have been subjected to 24/7 vitriolic hatred, devious schemes and tactics devised to undermine, and ultimately, remove this President. By treasonously using the FBI and CIA to fabricate the Russian collusion hoax, executing a sham impeachment circus and by not reporting Trump’s myriad achievements, this government and complicit media have stooped to new lows never imagined.
Considering the levels of deceit and corruption already shown, we are now being asked to believe this election was, “the most secure in American history.” Really? Are you kidding me? I don’t think so. There have been enough irregularities and eye-witnesses to cast an unshakable pall over this entire election.
Short of assassination, they have shown they will stop at nothing to get rid of Trump. Either the Dominion evidence has been deviously hidden and as yet not been uncovered, or the few hired lawyers and others digging for the truth using spoons are laughably inept or not sufficiently patriotically motivated.
Short of a contested electoral vote count miracle causing a cascade effect on Jan. 6th, the Georgia Senate runoff will determine if this nation will be allowed to be radically transformed. Please vote.
As 2020 crashes to a close, friend and family relationships and Jesus Christ are anchors in the storm. Merry Christmas and a tranquil and secure New Year.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick